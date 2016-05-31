FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia denies allegations it conducted fatal Idlib air strikes
May 31, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Russia denies allegations it conducted fatal Idlib air strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday angrily denied its planes had conducted air strikes overnight against the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, which the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said had killed 23 people.

“Russian planes did not carry out any combat missions, to say nothing of any air strikes, in the province of Idlib,” Igor Konashenkov, a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

