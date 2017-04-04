FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - RIA
April 4, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 5 months ago

Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russian planes did not carry out air strikes in the Syrian province of Idlib, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

"Russian military aircraft carried out no air strikes near Khan Sheikhoun in the Idlib province," RIA quoted the ministry as saying.

A suspected gas attack, believed to be by Syrian government jets, killed at least 58 people in the northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, a war monitoring group and medical workers said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova)

