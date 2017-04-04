FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says suspected gas attack in Syria a crime against humanity - formin
April 4, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey says suspected gas attack in Syria a crime against humanity - formin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 4 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey condemned a suspected chemical attack on Syria's rebel-held town of Idlib, describing it as a crime against humanity.

Speaking to reporters in the western Turkish province of Isparta in comments broadcast on live television, Cavusoglu said the suspected use of chemical weapons could derail the process of Syrian peace talks being held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The attack, believed to be by Syrian government jets, killed at least 58 people including 11 children under the age of eight in the northwestern province of Idlib, a war monitor and medical workers said. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

