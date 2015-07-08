FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria ratifies $1bln credit line from Iran - state agency
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

Syria ratifies $1bln credit line from Iran - state agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, July 8 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has signed a law ratifying a fresh $1 billion credit line from top regional ally Iran, Syria’s state news agency SANA said in a newsflash on Wednesday.

The credit line agreement was between two state-owned banks, the Syrian Commercial Bank and Export Development Bank of Iran, it said.

SANA reported on Tuesday that the deal was signed on May 19 and approved by the Syrian parliament. The money would be used for funding imports of goods and commodities and implementing projects, it said, without giving details. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.