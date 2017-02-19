MUNICH Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed
Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria
fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich
Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never
be condoned.
Damascus, an ally of majority-shi'ite Iran, this week
rejected a recent Human Rights Watch report that said its
military and allied forces had used chemical weapons during
their capture of Aleppo last year. It instead
accuses anti-government fighters of using chemical weapons.
"The use of chemical weapons can never be condoned...
Unfortunately the terrorist organisations Nusra and Daesh
(Islamic State) still possess chemical weapons," Zarif said.
The United States last month blacklisted 18 senior Syrian
officials it said were connected to the country's weapons of
mass destruction programme, after an international investigation
found Syrian government forces were responsible for chlorine gas
attacks against civilians.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Irish)