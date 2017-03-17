FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Israeli aircraft unscathed in overnight operation over Syria -Israeli military
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
March 17, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 5 months ago

Israeli aircraft unscathed in overnight operation over Syria -Israeli military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 17 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Friday none of its aircraft were damaged in an overnight operation in Syria, after the Syrian army said it had shot down an Israeli jet.

Israel confirmed earlier on Friday that anti-aircraft missiles targeted its aircraft while on a mission in Syria.

"At no point was the safety of Israeli civilians or the IAF (Israeli Air Force) aircraft compromised," an Israeli military spokesman said. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Gareth Jones)

