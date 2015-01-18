FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Late Hezbollah military leader's son killed in Israeli strike in Syria - sources close to Hezbollah
#Industrials
January 18, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Late Hezbollah military leader's son killed in Israeli strike in Syria - sources close to Hezbollah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The son of late Hezbollah military leader Imad Moughniyah was killed on Sunday when an Israeli helicopter fired missiles at his car in the Syrian province of Quneitra, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, two sources close to Hezbollah said.

Jihad Moughniyah was killed with four other members of Hezbollah when his convoy was hit, the sources said. His father, who was on the United States’ most wanted list for attacks on Israeli and Western targets, was assassinated in Damascus in 2008. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Laila Bassam; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

