a year ago
Israel's Iron Dome shoots down stray "projectile" fired from Syria
September 17, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Israel's Iron Dome shoots down stray "projectile" fired from Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system on Saturday shot down a stray "projectile" fired during fighting in Syria's civil war, Israel's military said.

There has been frequent spillover of fighting between the factions in Syria into the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, but, according to Israeli media, this was the first time Iron Dome was activated to intercept the errant fire.

"A projectile fired from Syria was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system. No injuries were reported," the military said in a statement. A spokeswoman added it was most likely stray fire.

Israel usually retaliates with air strikes against battle stations in Syria.

The military has stationed Iron Dome batteries in areas that have been targeted by cross-border fire, which is most frequently from Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. The system usually only fires an interceptor if the enemy rocket is calculated to strike near a populated area. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

