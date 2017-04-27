Kremlin criticises Israeli air strikes on Syria, calls for restraint

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin criticised Israeli air strikes on targets inside Syria on Thursday, saying Israel and other countries should avoid any action that heightens tension in the region.

Israel struck an arms supply hub operated by the Lebanese group Hezbollah near Damascus airport on Thursday, Syrian rebel and regional intelligence sources said, targeting weapons sent from Iran via commercial and military cargo planes.

Asked about the Israeli strikes on a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Syria's sovereignty should be respected.

Peskov said that the Russian and Israeli militaries were in constant contact. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)