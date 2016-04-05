Syrian observatory says rebels shoot down war plane south of Aleppo

AMMAN, April 5 (Reuters) - A war plane was shot down on Tuesday by Islamist rebels in an area south of the Syrian city of Aleppo where insurgents are battling the Syrian army backed by allied militias, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The monitor said a plume of smoke was seen as the plane caught fire before it fell in the Talat al-Iss highland where al Qaeda affiliated rebels have come under heavy bombardment by Syrian and Russian jets after they captured the area this week.

The fate of the pilot was not known, the British-based monitor said.