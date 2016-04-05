Syrian jet shot down; pilot captured by Nusra Front -sources

BEIRUT, April 5 (Reuters) - Syria’s military said a Syrian warplane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile in Aleppo province and that its pilot ejected, state media reported.

A monitoring group and a rebel source said the pilot was captured by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front. The military source quoted by state media said the plane was on a reconnaissance mission.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights earlier said Islamist rebels had shot down the jet south of the city of Aleppo. (Reporting by John Davison and Suleiman Al-Khalidi in Amman; editing by John Stonestreet)