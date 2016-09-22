FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S., Russia fail to agree on how to revive Syria ceasefire
September 22, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

U.S., Russia fail to agree on how to revive Syria ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States and Russia failed to agree on how to revive a ceasefire in Syria on Thursday as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Washington cannot be the only one trying to hold open the door to peace and urged Russia and the Syrian government to do their part.

"If the Russians come back to us with constructive proposals we will listen," Kerry said after a meeting of the International Syria Support Group on the sidelines of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

"Make no mistake, the United States will continue to pursue every avenue of progress that we can because it is the only way to stop the killing, it is the only way to ease the suffering and it's the only way to make possible the restoration of a united Syria," Kerry said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Writing by Michelle Nichols; editing by Stuart Grudgings)

