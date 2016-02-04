FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says Russia's Lavrov agrees need to discuss Syrian ceasefire
February 4, 2016 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Kerry says Russia's Lavrov agrees need to discuss Syrian ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov had agreed on the need to discuss how to implement a ceasefire in Syria during a call between the two men on Thursday.

Speaking at the start of a Syrian donor conference in London, Kerry said he had spoken to the Russian foreign minister who also agreed on the need to find a way to get humanitarian access for both parties.

“I had a conversation this morning with Foreign Minister Lavrov. We discussed, and he agreed that we need to discuss, how to implement the ceasefire and also how to get (humanitarian) access by both parties,” Kerry told reporters.

Kerry also said Russia had a responsibility to live up to the United Nations commitment to provide humanitarian access and cease attacks on Syrian civilians. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
