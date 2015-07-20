FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blast goes off in Syria's Kobani, conflicting accounts on cause
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 20, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Blast goes off in Syria's Kobani, conflicting accounts on cause

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, July 20 (Reuters) - An explosion went off in the Syrian border town of Kobani on Monday, and conflicting accounts were given of its cause.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war, said it was caused by a car bomb targeting a checkpoint operated by the Kurdish YPG militia that controls the town at the border with Turkey and which is also known as Ayn al-Arab.

The YPG spokesman, however, said there had been “explosions” in Kobani as the result of ordnance that had gone off during an operation to clear undetonated explosives left by Islamic State.

Across the border in the nearby Turkish town of Suruc, a separate explosion killed more than 20 people, witnesses told Reuters. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.