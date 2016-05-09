FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition hopeful renewed truce can revive peace talks
#Energy
May 9, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

Syrian opposition hopeful renewed truce can revive peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 9 (Reuters) - Syria’s opposition is hopeful of a return to peace talks in Geneva if a U.S.-Russian agreement on reviving a failed truce is swiftly implemented, a member of the opposition High Negotiations Committee told Reuters on Monday.

Basma Kodmani said she hoped that the countries backing the peace talks would meet next Tuesday in Vienna.

“Hopefully that is when we will have seen already on the ground the extension of the cessation of hostilities and consolidation of it with these commitments implemented,” she said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

