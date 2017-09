MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that maintaining Syria’s territorial integrity was vital for Russia and that it expected all the relevant delegations to attend peace talks aimed at ending the Syrian conflict in Geneva next week.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told reporters keeping Syria territorially whole was probably “a cornerstone” for many countries and a priority for Russia. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk/Alex Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)