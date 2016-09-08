FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia says deal with USA on Syria not yet finalised
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
September 8, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Russia says deal with USA on Syria not yet finalised

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States have not yet finalised work on a mutually acceptable document on resolving the crisis on Syria, and a compromise is needed on a small number of issues, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The talk is indeed about some kind of agreement, some document, which the (Russian) president mentioned, and which has not been finalised yet because there are still some issues to agree upon," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama had held a detailed discussion on Syria during a G20 summit in China this week.

"Compromise has not been reached yet on an insignificant number of remaining questions," Peskov said, giving no further detail.

He declined to say whether a meeting on Syria between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, originally planned for Sept. 8-9 in Geneva, would be held. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.