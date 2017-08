MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was ready to use its influence to get the Syrian army to fully implement a shaky ceasefire agreement and that it hoped the United States would use its own influence with rebel groups too.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told a conference call with reporters the Syrian ceasefire process was broadly moving forward "despite some setbacks." (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)