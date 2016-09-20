FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Kremlin says Russian military checking reports of Syria aid convoy strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia's military was checking media reports of air strikes on a humanitarian aid convoy near Aleppo in Syria the previous day and was expected to say something about the matter later in the day.

Syrian or Russian aircraft struck an aid convoy near Aleppo on Monday and killed 12 people, according to a war monitor.

U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement on Monday that Washington was "outraged" and would be raising the matter directly with Russia at a time when a shaky ceasefire in Syria has all but unravelled.

"The situation in Syria is a source of great concern," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"Unfortunately, we can state ... that our American colleagues have failed to separate terrorists from the so-called moderate opposition."

Peskov said there was little hope for a renewal of the ceasefire in Syria. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov/Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
