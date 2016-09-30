Kremlin says no time frame for Russia's military operation in Syria

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - There is no time frame for Russia's military operation in Syria, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The main result of Russia's air strikes on radical Islamists in Syria over the past year is that "neither Islamic State, nor al Qaeda nor the Nusra Front are now sitting in Damascus", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

He also said information on civilian deaths in Syria's largest city Aleppo provided by the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights could not be viewed as reliable. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)