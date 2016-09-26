FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin worried "terrorists" regrouping for attacks in Syria
September 26, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Kremlin worried "terrorists" regrouping for attacks in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it was gravely concerned by the situation in Syria where "terrorists" were using a ceasefire to regroup their forces and wage offensives against government troops.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that tough rhetoric used by British and U.S. envoys to the United Nations may damage the possibility of solving the Syria crisis and hurt bilateral relations with Russia.

Russia still hopes for a political process in Syria and is not losing hope and political will, he said.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
