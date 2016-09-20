FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. rows back from calling Syria aid convoy attack "air strikes"
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 20, 2016 / 4:56 PM / a year ago

U.N. rows back from calling Syria aid convoy attack "air strikes"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Tuesday that a Syrian humanitarian convoy was hit by “attacks” on Monday rather than “air strikes” as it had said earlier.

“We are not in a position to determine whether these were in fact air strikes. We are in a position to say that the convoy was attacked,” U.N. humanitarian spokesman Jens Laerke said.

A statement from the top U.N. humanitarian officials in Syria and the region had described “air strikes” but was swiftly amended to read “attacks”, after what Laerke said was probably a drafting error. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.