Islamist groups in Syria talks on individual basis - Russia
February 2, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Islamist groups in Syria talks on individual basis - Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Two Syrian opposition Islamist groups will participate in Syria talks in Geneva on an individual basis, but this does not mean they are legitimate and not terrorists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov told a news conference in Abu Dhabi that it had been agreed that Ahrar al-Sham and Jaish al-Islam would take part in the talks but that it “does not mean they are legitimate and not terrorist groups.” (Reporting by Noah Browning, Writing by Sylvia Westall)

