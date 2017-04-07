FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's foreign minister discussed Syria with his Turkish counterpart
April 7, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 4 months ago

Russia's foreign minister discussed Syria with his Turkish counterpart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the U.S. missile strike on Syria with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu by phone.

"The importance of an objective, impartial investigation into all circumstances of the tragedy in Khan Sheikhoun along with cases of chemical weapons use by terrorist groups in the past were underlined," it said in a statement, referring to Tuesday's gas attack in that town. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Louise Ireland)

