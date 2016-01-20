FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lavrov sees Syria peace talks starting this month
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
January 20, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lavrov sees Syria peace talks starting this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Internationally-brokered talks between Syria’s government and opposition groups should start this month as planned, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday after talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Speaking after his meeting with Kerry in the Swiss city of Zurich, Lavrov told reporters neither he nor his U.S. counterpart had thought about seeking a postponement of the talks, which are scheduled to start in Geneva on Jan. 25.

Lavrov also said that a meeting this month between Kremlin aide Vladislav Surkov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to talk about Ukraine had been an initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Barack Obama.

Lavrov said contacts in this format were needed to help ensure a long-term solution for the conflict between Kiev’s forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by John Miller; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.