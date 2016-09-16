FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia urges U.S. to separate moderate Syrian opposition from "terrorists"
September 16, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Russia urges U.S. to separate moderate Syrian opposition from "terrorists"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday to deliver on his promise to separate moderate Syrian opposition from the Nusra Front and other "terrorist groups", Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov, in a telephone conversation with Kerry, also reiterated the need to publish "the entire package" of the Syria ceasefire agreement, the ministry said.

The Nusra Front, associated with the al-Qaeda network, has been renamed Jabhat Fatah al Sham.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
