Russia always favours Syria talks, speaker Matviyenko says

GENEVA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russia is always in favour of talks in any format, the speaker of Russia’s upper chamber of parliament said on Monday, in reply to a question about a U.S. plan for a meeting on Syria involving Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Jordan.

“We are always for talks in any format and we believe that talks are very important for trust and confidence building and finding compromise,” Valentina Matviyenko told a news conference in Geneva.

Earlier, a source in Russia’s foreign ministry told Interfax news agency that Russia was considering the proposal from U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)