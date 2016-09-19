FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International Syria Support Group to meet on Tuesday - U.S.
September 19, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

International Syria Support Group to meet on Tuesday - U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The International Syria Support Group will meet on Tuesday on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, the U.S. State Department said as a U.S.-Russia brokered ceasefire agreement appeared to be unraveling on Monday.

"The International Syria Support Group meeting will be a very important signals check for members of this group to assess the agreement ... where we are and what next steps need to be taken and where we need to see more improvement," said State Department spokesman Mark Toner. The group includes the United States and Russia, which support opposite sides in the conflict, as well as major European and Gulf nations. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; writing by Arshad Mohammed, editing by G Crosse)

