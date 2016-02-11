FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says every effort must be made to get peace in Syria
February 11, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says every effort must be made to get peace in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Every effort must be made to try to secure peace in Syria, including at talks later on Thursday in Munich, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

“The international environment around Iraq is very complicated and therefore we agreed that all efforts need to be made, for example today in Munich, to have talks on the future of Syria and to bring about peace in the region,” said Merkel.

She also said that low oil prices posed a problem for Iraq’s budget. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Madeline Chambers)

