February 17, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel repeats call for 'some kind of no fly zone' in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that it would be good for the people in Aleppo and the area around it to create “a kind of no fly zone” up to the Turkish border, reiterating comments she made on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference with the Sri Lankan president, she condemned attacks carried out by Russia and by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s troops in Syria.

“That is not in the spirit of the resolution that was passed by the UN Security Council in December and also not (in the spirit of) the attempt to reduce the violence,” Merkel said.

On the eve of a European Union summit where leaders will discuss Europe’s migrant crisis, Merkel also said it was worth looking for joint solutions with EU partners even though it often takes a long time. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)

