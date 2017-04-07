FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 4 months ago

Syrian minister sees U.S. attack as limited, does not expect escalation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, April 7 (Reuters) - Syria's information minister said on Friday the U.S. strike that hit a Syrian army airbase in Homs province was "limited" and he did not expect any further military escalation.

"I believe this strike was limited in time and space, and it was expected," Ramez Turjman said in a phone interview with Syrian state television.

The United States fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a chemical weapons attack was launched this week. The strike swiftly drew sharp criticism from Russia.

Asked whether there would be a Russian response, Turjman said Moscow was making statements to condemn the U.S. attack. "I don't expect there will be any military escalation," he said. (Reporting by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry, editing by Larry King)

