February 15, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Missiles hit school, hospital in Syrian border town, 14 dead - residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - At least 14 civilians were killed when missiles hit a children’s hospital, a school and other locations in the rebel-held Syrian town of Azaz near the Turkish border on Monday, a medic and two residents said.

They said at least five missiles hit the hospital in the town centre and a nearby school where refugees fleeing a major Syrian army offensive were sheltering.

A resident said a refugee shelter south of the town was also hit by bombs dropped by jets believed to be Russian. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

