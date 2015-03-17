FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria must ensure chemical weapons programme completely dismantled-NATO
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 17, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Syria must ensure chemical weapons programme completely dismantled-NATO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - The Syrian government must ensure its chemical weapons programme is completely and irreversibly dismantled, a NATO official said on Tuesday.

“The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has already announced that the last declared chemical weapons have been removed from Syria,” the official said, asked for comment after a group monitoring the Syrian civil war said government forces carried out a poison gas attack that killed six people.

“Having said that, the Assad regime must ensure that its chemical weapons programme is completely and irreversibly dismantled, including the remaining production facilities,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

Diplomatic sources told Reuters in January that Syria had started the long-delayed destruction of a dozen underground bunkers and hangars that were used for the production and storage of chemical weapons. (Reporting by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.