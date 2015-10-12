NATO chief says Russian support of Syria's Assad prolonging the conflict

STAVANGER, Norway, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s continued support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is only serving to prolong the crisis there, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

Speaking to NATO’s parliamentary assembly meeting in Norway, he said: “Russia should play a constructive role in the fight against (Islamic State). To support the Assad regime is not constructive. This is only prolonging the war in Syria.” (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence)