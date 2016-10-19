FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Major Russian naval deployment to intensify Aleppo assault -NATO diplomat
October 19, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 10 months ago

Major Russian naval deployment to intensify Aleppo assault -NATO diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian warships off the coast of Norway are carrying fighter bombers that will likely reinforce a final assault on the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo in two weeks, a senior NATO diplomat said on Wednesday citing Western intelligence.

"They are deploying all of the Northern fleet and much of the Baltic fleet in the largest surface deployment since the end of the Cold War," the diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

"This is not a friendly port call. In two weeks, we will see a crescendo of air attacks on Aleppo as part of Russia's strategy to declare victory there," the diplomat said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
