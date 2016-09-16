Obama says concerned Syrian gov't blocking humanitarian aid - White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama expressed deep concern that the Syrian government continues to block the flow of humanitarian aid despite decreased violence in the country following a truce arranged by the United States and Russia, the White House said on Friday.

Obama, in a meeting with his national security aides, also "emphasized that the United States will not proceed with the next steps in the arrangement with Russia until we see seven continuous days of reduced violence and sustained humanitarian access," the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse)