Islamic state seizes oil field in central Syria -monitor

AMMAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Islamic State fighters have seized an oil field in a vast desert area of central Syria where the army has been battling to regain ground from the ultra hardline militants, a group monitoring the conflict said on Monday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Jazal, a medium-sized field that lies to the north west of the Roman ruin city of Palmyra, was now under the “full control” of the militants. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Catherine Evans)