Truce violations prohibit talk about political process - Syrian opposition's Hijab
April 29, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Truce violations prohibit talk about political process - Syrian opposition's Hijab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, April 29 (Reuters) - Syrian opposition figure Riad Hijab said on his Twitter account on Friday negations about the political future of Syria cannot take place while truce violations continue.

“The situation is not suitable for talking about a political process in light of the horrific massacres and systematic violations of the truce, which no longer really exists on the ground,” said Hijab, who is chairman of the opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) after a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

“(Kerry) stressed he is holding calls with Moscow to urge the regime to cease hostilities, respect the truce and enable an environment suitable for a political process by establishing a transitional body not containing Bashar al-Assad who has lost his legitimacy,” Hijab said. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington in Beirut and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; editing by Anna Willard)

