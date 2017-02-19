FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 6 months ago

Syrian opposition says ready for Geneva talks, but Assad must go

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition is fully committed to peace talks in Geneva on Feb. 23, a senior official said on Sunday, adding the talks would need to pave the way for a political transition.

"We are fully committed for the Geneva talks," Syrian National Coalition President Anas al-Abdah told delegates at the Munich Security Conference. "We cannot address the profound security threats ... while Assad remains in power," he said.

Brett McGurk, the United States' envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, said the new U.S. administration was still reviewing its Syria position, but that it was seeking a role to reinforce Russian and Turkish efforts to cement a ceasefire in the country. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Mark Potter)

