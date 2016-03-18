FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russia pulls most strike aircraft from Syria -US military
#Corrections News
March 18, 2016 / 10:46 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russia pulls most strike aircraft from Syria -US military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say no more air strikes in northern Syria as opposed to entire country)

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia has withdrawn most of its strike aircraft from Syria, the U.S. military said on Friday, adding that Russia had also not carried out air strikes in the north of the country this week.

“They still have helicopters and some transport aircraft. But what we’ve seen is that the majority of Russian strike aircraft have left Syria,” Colonel Patrick Ryder, a spokesman at the U.S. military’s Central Command, told Pentagon reporters.

Ryder initially said the United States had not seen Russia carrying out any air strikes in recent days but later clarified that applied only to northern Syria.

“While we’ve seen no Russian airstrikes in the northern areas of Syria this week, it appears the Russians have conducted some airstrikes after all in southern Syria in the vicinity of Palmyra in support of the Syrian regime,” Ryder said.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
