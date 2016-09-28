Bombers of civilians in Aleppo will face God's judgment - pope

VATICAN CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pope Francis urged forces to stop bombing civilians in the Syrian city of Aleppo, warning them on Wednesday they would face God's judgment.

Speaking to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, Francis called Aleppo "this already martyred city, where everybody is dying - children, old people, sick people, young people."

He did not name the bombers, but monitors say Syria's government and its Russian backers have stepped up air attacks on rebel-held parts of the northern city since the end of a ceasefire last week.

"I renew to all an appeal to commit themselves with all their strength to protect civilians," Francis told the crowd during his weekly address.

"This is an imperative and urgent obligation. I appeal to the consciences of those responsible for the bombings, who will one day will have to account to God," he said.

He spoke hours after residents said a bakery and a major hospital were hit in bombardments of rebel-held eastern Aleppo, as Syrian government forces pressed their Russian-backed campaign to retake the whole city.

More than 250,000 civilians are thought to be besieged there. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Heavens)