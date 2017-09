MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the situation in Syria, Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin told Erdogan about the results of a visit by Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad to Moscow, Peskov told Interfax. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)