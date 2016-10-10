Putin says Russia, Turkey agree aid must reach Syria's Aleppo

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had agreed on the importance of delivering aid to the Syrian city of Aleppo.

"We have a common position that everything must be done to deliver humanitarian aid to Aleppo. The only issue is ... ensuring the safety of aid delivery," Putin told a briefing after his talks with Erdogan.

On Saturday, Russia vetoed a French-drafted U.N. Security Council resolution that would have demanded an end to air strikes and military flights over Aleppo but a rival Russian draft text failed to get a minimum nine votes in favour. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)