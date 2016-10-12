FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia's Putin hopes for "fruitful" Syria talks - Kremlin
October 12, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Putin hopes for "fruitful" Syria talks - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, in telephone calls with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, expressed hope for successful Syria peace talks, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that the meeting of Russia's and United States' heads of foreign departments ... planned for Oct. 15 in Lausanne, will be fruitful from the point of view of real assistance to the Syrian (crisis) resolution," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

