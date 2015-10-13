FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Putin says not striving for leadership over Syria
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 13, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin says not striving for leadership over Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia is not striving for leadership over Syria, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at an investment conference, adding that existing cooperation with Western countries over the Syrian conflict was not enough.

Russia, the United States and Europe should encourage political dialogue between the sides of the Syrian conflict, Putin added.

Putin also said that Turkey was one of Russia’s most important partners, and that Russia needed to understand how to build relations with Turkey to fight terrorism. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.