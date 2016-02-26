Putin says all relevant groups in Syria ready to comply with ceasefire

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia has received information that all parties expected to take part in a cessation of hostilities in Syria have said they are ready to do so, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, Russian news agencies reported.

Speaking at a meeting of officials from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Putin said that the peace process in Syria would be difficult but that there were no alternatives. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly/Jack Stubbs/Dmitry Soloviev; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)