Russia's Putin attacks "groundless" accusations on Syria gas incident
April 6, 2017 / 2:08 PM / in 6 months

Russia's Putin attacks "groundless" accusations on Syria gas incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said it was unacceptable to make “groundless” accusations over this week’s suspected chemical weapons attack in a Syrian province.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin had discussed the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation.

The statement said Putin had “highlighted that it was unacceptable to make groundless accusations against anyone without conducting a detailed and unbiased investigation.”

Scores were reported killed by a suspected Syrian government chemical attack in Idlib province and the U.S. government has suggested forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were responsible. Russia has said it was too early to accuse the Syrian government and called for an investigation. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Sujata Rao)

