Russia's Putin says to seek nationwide ceasefire in Syria

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would now pursue talks on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria.

Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Japan, Putin said that he had agreed with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to hold peace talks on Syria in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

Those talks would be in addition to United Nations brokered talks that have been taking place intermittently in Geneva, Putin told reporters. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)