Rebels won't surrender Aleppo, rebel official says

BEIRUT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Syrian rebel commanders in Aleppo will not surrender eastern Aleppo to government forces, a rebel official said on Saturday, after Russia said it was ready for talks with the United States on the withdrawal of all rebels from the area.

"I asked the factions, they said 'we will not surrender'," said Zakaria Malahifji, the head of the political office of the Aleppo-based Fastaqim faction, speaking from Turkey.

"The military commanders in Aleppo said 'we will not leave the city. There is no problem with corridors for civilians to leave, but we will not leave the city'," he said. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Janet Lawrence)