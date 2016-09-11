FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria rebels tell US they back a ceasefire, but voice concerns at deal
September 11, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Syria rebels tell US they back a ceasefire, but voice concerns at deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Syrian rebel groups wrote to the United States on Sunday, saying they would "cooperate positively" with a ceasefire but voicing deep concerns over details of the deal as relayed to them, the text of the letter as confirmed by two rebel officials said.

The letter said the agreement neglected besieged areas and called for aid to be taken to all such places without exception. It voiced concern that it was devoid of guarantees, monitoring mechanisms or sanctions for breaches.

It also expressed concern at clauses in the agreement indicating that Syrian government jets would not be barred from flying until up to nine days after the ceasefire had taken effect.

Reporting By Tom Perry and Angus McDowall; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
